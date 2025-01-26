Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys expressed interest in hiring Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders as their next head coach, but the team is going with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer instead. And Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is not at all happy about that move.

In a video posted this week, Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys wide receiver offered his scathing reaction to the team hiring Brian Schottenheimer over fellow Dallas Cowboys legend Deion Sanders.

“We lost an opportunity here,” Irvin said in the video. “I was pushing for Deion Sanders to be the next coach. And I still stand ten toes down on that push.”

Irvin’s frustration was not directed at Schottenheimer, but he feels like the team made a bad decision by hiring someone who has already been with the team the past several seasons.

“You bringing in someone that already was inside as the head coach,” Irvin said. “You lose things there that you can’t grab back, that I worry about.”

Simply put, Irvin felt like the team needed a change – and he felt that Sanders would have provided it.

“I know what we needed,” Irvin said. “They don’t have curfew. They don’t have discipline. We were fourth in penalties this year. So how you do fix that? . . . How do you do that when you’re coming from inside?”

The Cowboys went in a different direction. We’ll have to see how it works out for them.