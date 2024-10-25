Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are at a major crossroads in their season.

Dallas is 3-3 with a high-profile matchup with the San Francisco 49ers as their next game. Depending on the game’s result, the Cowboys could either make a serious playoff push or start looking to clean house, both in regards to the coaching staff and their bloated player payroll.

Unfortunately, Dallas just received an update that’s going to put a serious dent in any playoff hopes.

“Once again, Cowboys DE Micah Parsons did not practice Thursday due to his ankle injury, making it unlikely he’ll be able to recover in time for Sunday night’s game vs. the 49ers,” NFL expert Adam Schefter tweeted.

Fans reacted to the news that the Cowboys would be without their best defensive player in the biggest game of the season.

“Why come back? Cowboys aren’t doing anything worth tempting long term injury,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Cowboys need him back.. They are actually a little bit underrated after playing some tough teams.. Good time to put in some futures,” one fan added.

“Not like the cowboys were gonna win it anyways,” one fan added.

“Who’s got it worse than me,” one devastated Cowboys fan wanted to know.

If the Cowboys do lose and go in the direction of a hard reset, it’ll be interesting to see if Parsons is put on the trade block.