The Dallas Cowboys are reeling.

After a strong start to the season, dispatching the Cleveland Browns on the road, the Cowboys have been humbled. The New Orleans Saints did whatever they wanted to against Dallas in week two, beating the Cowboys 44-19.

The Cowboys need answers fast before things get worse, and the people in the building can’t seem to agree on what needs to be done. Star pass rusher had this to say about the loss on his podcast, The Edge.

“The effort was not there by all 11 [players] … The basic fundamentals of the game of football was not there. At the end of the day, you have a standard of who you are during training camp and throughout this process to get you ready for the season. We didn’t uphold that standard.

“We weren’t flying to the ball the same way. We weren’t striking blocks the same way. We weren’t playing complementary football … We just weren’t clicking defensively. I thought Dak [Prescott] played a really good game, and we did not help our quarterback.”

However, defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer had a different take on the situation, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“I don’t really think it was an effort issue,” Zimmer said. “That team beat us off the snap quite a few times. … We didn’t get moving quick enough. … I just got to do a better job.”

If the Cowboys star players and staff can’t get on the same page it’s going to be a long season in Dallas. The team’s next chance to figure things out is this upcoming Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.