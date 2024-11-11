Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

With the Dallas Cowboys in the midst of a disappointing season, it seems likely that head coach Mike McCarthy will not return next season given that he is in the final year of his contract with the team.

But it doesn’t sound like Cowboys star Micah Parsons will be feeling much sympathy for him.

After Sunday afternoon’s blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Micah Parsons had a pretty brutal message to Mike McCarthy as he made it clear that he doesn’t exactly feel bad for McCarthy for the position he finds himself in.

“Mike can leave and go wherever he wants,” Parson told reporters after Sunday’s blowout home loss to the Eagles according to Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.

“Guys I kind of feel bad for [are] guys like Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year or on their way out. Because that’s who I wanted to hold the trophy for.”

Parsons went on to suggest that players like Martin put in “more time and work” than McCarthy did throughout his time with the Dallas Cowboys.

“You want to win games and do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did. Those are the kind of guys that I have so much sympathy and hurt for,” Parsons said.

Of course, the Cowboys have made no formal announcement on McCarthy’s status with the team, but it’s pretty clear that Parsons is assuming he will not return as the team’s head coach next year.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

[Yahoo Sports]