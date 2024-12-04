Jan 15, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde speaks at a press conference after a 2024 AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Hyde couldn’t show his true abilities at the beginning of his career with the Green Bay Packers. Once he put on a Buffalo Bills uniform, that changed.

The safety made his NFL debut in 2013 but didn’t earn a Pro Bowl selection until four seasons later.

On Wednesday, Hyde was signed to the Buffalo practice squad.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said they won’t be starting Hyde anytime soon. Hyde’s thoughts on retirement can be put on the shelf… for now.

A lot in the NFL has happened since Hyde’s debut 10 years ago. In that season alone, some memorable things took place.

That was the season the San Francisco 49ers traded quarterback Alex Smith to the Kansas City Chiefs after the former top overall pick improved under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Smith went 13-3 two years prior, but after sustaining a concussion against the Los Angeles Rams, he was replaced by Colin Kaepernick, who shined in his NFL debut season. Kaepernick led the team to a Super Bowl appearance and Smith wouldn’t start for the 49ers ever again.

In the middle of the season, the Cleveland Browns traded running back Trent Richardson to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the Colts’ first-round pick (26th overall) in the 2014 draft. A shocking move.

On April 26, 2013, the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract extension making him the highest-paid player in NFL history at the time.

The Packers and Aaron Rodgers have agreed to a record-breaking four-year extension worth $134 million in base salary, including nearly $103 million in guarantees, according to ESPN’s @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/baFmTzz4mF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 29, 2018

Speaking of …

Pat McAfee was in year five of his NFL career as a punter with the Colts.

That same year, O.co Coliseum became the last venue to host both an NFL and an MLB (Oakland Athletics) team before the Oakland Raiders moved to Las Vegas in 2020.

The playoffs gave us the meeting of quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning for the first time during the AFC Championship Game.

Jan. 19, 2014 (2013 AFC Championship Game) — In perfect weather, the Denver Broncos defeated the New England Patriots, 26–16, to capture their 7th AFC title!

DEN: 507 total yards

PFM threw for 400 yards & TDs to @JacobTamme & DT!

@1_900_ayersjr & @MisterRoast98 with big sacks! pic.twitter.com/iYtMeCuAJv — Mile High Moments (@MileHighMoments) January 19, 2023

Super Bowl XLVIII had the Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks battling it out with the best offense and defense in the NFL at MetLife Stadium. Despite Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the end of the game, it didn’t stop Manning from having yet another historic accolade. His 34 passes completed were a Super Bowl record.

The NFL Draft that year was an interesting one as well. It left a lot to be desired off the board with a few exceptions:

The 2013 NFL Draft may officially be the WORST draft of all-time. 1. Eric Fisher (out of league)

2. Luke Joeckel (out of league)

3. Dion Jordan (out of league)

4. Lane Johnson (Eagles)

5. Ezekiel Ansah (out of league)

6. Barkevious Mingo (out of league)

7. Jonathan Cooper (out… pic.twitter.com/ivQrkGgMq8 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 25, 2023

There were some obvious gems, of course.

The Kelce brothers are there:

The story behind Andy Reid drafting both Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce: Travis Kelce was the 63rd overall pick (3rd round) in the 2013 draft. There were 4 Tight Ends drafted before him: Tyler Eifert, Zach Ertz, Gavin Escobar, and Vance McDonald. Andy Reid says Travis Kelce was… pic.twitter.com/sp25UPIc5L — Cooper McCoy (@CooperMcCoyRE) February 16, 2024

Hyde was known for his size, aggression, and athleticism when entering the league out of Iowa. He was drafted in the fifth round (159th overall).

While Hyde might not be getting a ton of action on the field as McDermott continued to point out, they’re happy to have him back in the Bills family.

“[Hyde] could go down to the bank at the corner and be the president of the bank just as easy as he could be the captain of the Buffalo Bills,” McDermott said on Wednesday. “So, he just has a unique way about him from a leadership standpoint, to your point, of who he is as a person and his presence and the way he’s very adaptable to people and to his surroundings.”