There aren’t many questions at the top of the depth chart at the quarterback position for the Miami Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa holding the starting spot and third-year quarterback Skylar Thompson earning the job as his backup behind him. But that didn’t stop the Dolphins from bringing in another veteran quarterback to add some depth this week.

On Thursday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins announced several roster moves ahead of the upcoming regular season including news that the team had signed veteran quarterback Tim Boyle to the practice squad.

“We have signed QB Tim Boyle, WR Robbie Chosen, WR Dee Eskridge and DT Naquan Jones to the practice squad. We have also released RB Anthony McFarland Jr. from the practice squad,” the Dolphins’ official account said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Boyle originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 when he was signed by the Green Bay Packers. He has since spent time with the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears, the New York Jets, and the Houston Texans. Boyle even started two games for the Jets last season.

While he’s not expected to contend for real playing time, he will add a veteran presence to the team’s roster.

