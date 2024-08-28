Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins added veteran star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the roster this offseason, but he missed all of training camp and the preseason while on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and he won’t be playing during the first four weeks of the season, either.

This week, the Miami Dolphins announced that Odell Beckham Jr. will be on the PUP list to begin the season, meaning he will not be eligible to appear in the team’s lineup for the first four weeks.

During a press conference, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said that Beckham is close to being ready, but they simply didn’t want to rush his return.

“He is very close, but, for us, it was the long play,” Grier said. “We didn’t want him to rush back, feeling he had to rush back, and then something happened and sets us back. . . . We just felt what’s best for him long haul to help us here win games is to put him down for a little bit right now.”

We’ll have to see what sort of impact the veteran receiver is able to make once he is able to make his debut for the team later this season.

[Pro Football Talk]