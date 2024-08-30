Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It sounds like the Miami Dolphins have decided to stick with head coach Mike McDaniel for the next several years.

According to a report from Jeff Darlington of ESPN, the Miami Dolphins have given McDaniel a contract extension that keeps him with the team through the 2028 season.

“Breaking News: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has signed a new contract that extends him through the 2028 season, sources said. Under McDaniel, the Dolphins had the top-ranked offense in the NFL in 2023 (first time since 1994). They also had their first back-to-back playoff appearances in 23 years. I’m told McDaniel has an especially strong working relationship with GM Chris Grier, CEO Tom Garfinkel and cap guru Brandon Shore. It’s the type of cohesive group that owner Steve Ross covets. Playoff wins are obviously the final piece to the puzzle, but the organization believes McDaniel is the coach to lead them there,” Darlington said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

In his two seasons with the Dolphins, McDaniel has led one of the most dominant offenses in the league with the team ranking No. 6 in yards and No. 11 in points in 2022 as well as No. 1 in yards and No. 2 in points last season.

While the team has not had playoff success in the two seasons under McDaniel, he did lead the team to the postseason for the first time in 23 years.

