Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback for the next several seasons. That puts them in a bit of a predicament given his injury concerns.

As NFL insider and analyst Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk points out, the Miami Dolphins face a bit of a problem with Tua Tagovailoa going forward as he has not proven to be very durable. As a result, they will need a better backup quarterback going forward.

“For a player who suffered three (and likely four) concussions in less than two years — two of which triggered the fencing posture — it’s not a matter of when and not if. And with extended absences after each of his last two, it’s critical for the Dolphins to be prepared for the next one,” Florio wrote for Pro Football Talk.

“After his latest, they weren’t. Only Tua can run the offense. None of the backups were able to handle the timing-based, shell-game distribution of the ball behind the line of scrimmage. None were able to get the ball to Tyreek Hill on a consistent basis. None were able to give the offense a kick in the [behind].”

While Tagovailoa did not miss a game in 2023, he did miss a significant chunk of the 2022 season and he has already missed several games this season, as well.

Needless to say, it’s pretty clear that the Dolphins need to be prepared for him to miss more time, and that led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Learn to slide. Unreal how he doesn’t have that basic awareness. His best ability is his availability. Coaching is lacking in Miami,” one fan wrote on social media.

“There are a lot of high end backup qbs. Not many high end starters,” another person added.

“Why wasn’t this the plan BEFORE???” another fan added.

“Maybe the Falcons knew what they were doing by taking Penix,” another person suggested.

“The GM should be fired for having such incompetent back ups,” another person added.

“Brad Holmes struggled with this w/DET initially. After failing multiple times on street guys, they paid Teddy B last year and then drafted Hooker. That may be the play for the Dolphins. Sign an aging capable backup like Flacco and draft a rook and bring him along,” another person said.

We’ll have to see whether or not the Dolphins address this issue in the offseason.

[Pro Football Talk]