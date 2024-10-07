Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders seem to be in the middle of a rebuilding season, but that doesn’t mean the people in the building don’t take pride in their work.

Raiders star Maxx Crosby returned to the field on Sunday after missing the first game of his NFL career due to injury. The Raider fell to the Denver Broncos 34-18, but the star player managed to wreak havoc on the game, registering two sacks.

According to Awful Announcing, after the game, Crosby had some choice words for some members of the media.

“It made it a lot easier that we won. I was going crazy at the crib,” Crosby said of his absence from the Raiders’ 20-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns last week. “And then I gotta hear these clowns talking online and talking on The Pat McAfee Show saying something’s going on and they’re speaking for me, saying I should be on the sideline when I have a high ankle sprain.

“These clowns are sitting on a couch talking about what I should be doing. But the reality is I’m gaining yardage and trying to get right so I can get back on the field. Everybody knows my intentions, they try to speak for me when, s**t, if you speak to me and you know what’s going on, then we can have a conversation. But don’t speak on my name when you don’t know what the hell is going on. These guys know I’d take a bullet for them. Everyone in this locker room.

“When you got clowns that are online and talking on — they got their one day of the week where they get to go on The Pat McAfee Show and talk. Talking about what we should do and you haven’t even been a GM — you were a GM for one year. So it’s embarrassing,” he said. “Don’t speak for me. I’m going to speak for my guys and that’s all I care about. So I get bothered by that.

“You know where I want to be. You think I want to be anywhere else? No. I got this s**t tatted on my body. I don’t want to go anywhere. At the end of the day, it’s just funny. You’ve got a lot of people that have a lot to say when they really don’t know what’s going on.”

It’s clear Crosby doesn’t want people speaking about his situation unless they are a part of his life or the Raiders organization, which seems more than fair. Perhaps its time Pat McAfee takes some accountability for what happens on his show.

[Awful Announcing]