The Las Vegas Raiders are having an extremely disappointing season. To make matters worse, the Raiders won their last game. Although this would normally be a good thing, it may cost Las Vegas the number one overall draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Now, the Raiders are getting even more bad news.

“Many believe (Raiders) Maxx Crosby will ask for a trade on the offseason,” reported one prominent NFL-centric Twitter account.

Many believe #Raiders Maxx Crosby will ask for a trade on the offseason pic.twitter.com/vz7jAmZeZ0 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) December 25, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“If I’m the Giants I trade the #1 pick for him. Guy is an all time great. Imagine him with Dexter, Burns, Thibs and Ojulari,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Could have done this before the dead line and went to the Lions,” another fan added.

“No offense to LeBron and those dudes. I won’t give them some heat, but took the easy road traveled. That’s not the way I look at it…I’m going to be a Raider for life,” another fan tweeted, quoting something Crosby said previously about not leaving Las Vegas through the hard times.

“So they’ll trade Crosby to move back up and get shader or Ward,” one fan speculated.

It’ll be interesting to see where Crosby ends up if the Raiders end up dealing him.