Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Following the Divisional Round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles for the Los Angeles Rams, questions quickly emerged on whether this may mark the end of Matthew Stafford’s illustrious career. But luckily for Rams fans, it seems like Stafford still has something left in the tank.

Stafford, who is set to turn 37 years old next month, performed admirably when it mattered most against the Eagles in the playoffs, throwing for 324 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

The former Super Bowl champion showed at several points this past season that he still has what it takes to play at an elite level when he has the adequate talent around him.

Whether it be in Los Angeles or elsewhere, Stafford will be playing in the NFL. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Stafford plans to play in 2025.

As for whether Stafford will be playing for in Los Angeles, that answer is perhaps more unclear based on his current salary cap situation.

Before last season, Stafford revised his contract with the team and has a $49.6 million cap number for 2025.

If the Rams want to compete next season, it may make sense to bring back Stafford. However, the Rams couls save $27 million this offseason by trading him.

It really comes down to whether the Rams feels like they have the pieces in place to make a deep postseason run next season. Because if they don’t, eating the cap and holding onto Stafford may be the wrong move for the future of the organization.

Whatever the decision is for the Rams, they certainly have some big decisions on their hand that will shape their future for years to come.