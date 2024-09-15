Sep 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches a ball on the sideline in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Coming into the 2024-25 NFL season, a ton of expectations to perform right away were placed on Ohio State product Marvin Harrison Jr. And after a disappointing NFL debut in Week 1, some raised concerns about his ability at the NFL level. But these same concerns were answered in a major way in Week 2.

After hauling in just one catch in a Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Harrison Jr. came out of the gates hot in the Cardinals’ Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams. On the first drive of the game, he made his impact felt, connecting with quarterback Kyler Murray on a 23-yard touchdown pass.

MARVIN HARRISON JR.’S FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN HAS ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/EFquDWaM8V — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 15, 2024

Then, on the first play of the Cardinals’ second drive of the game, Harrison Jr. was able to miraculously top his first touchdown catch with a second one on a 60-yard scoring play.

Marvin Harrison Jr. we love you pic.twitter.com/GE6a9vVabw — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 15, 2024

Obviously, the criticism that Harrison Jr. received after Week 1 was a bit ridiculous considering it was his first game in the NFL. But if there was any doubt in his skills, they have surely been answered with his ridiculous start to his second game.

Through just one half of football, Harrison has already recorded four receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns. And chances are, he will have plenty of excellent games like this for the Cardinals for many years to come.

