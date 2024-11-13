Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders will try to avoid consecutive losses to Pennsylvanian teams when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, just days after losing a nailbiter to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Unfortunately, Washington will be without a critical piece it traded for at the deadline as it tries to stop Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on a short week, per one prominent league insider.

“The (Commanders) ruled out CB Marshon Lattimore for tomorrow night vs. the (Eagles). He is still nursing a hamstring injury from his days in New Orleans,” reported Ari Meirov on Wednesday afternoon.

Fans reacted to the tough break on social media.

“Lattimore only plays if Mike Evans is across the line of scrimmage I’m afraid,” one fan said on Twitter, acknowledging Lattimore’s notorious rivalry with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver.

“Please play Forbes and/or Igbinoghene. We’ve seen enough of St-Juste, especially against A.J Brown,” one fan pleaded.

“And my interest for this season has gone out the window. I cannot stand to watch St Juste “cover” anyone. Eagles by a million and they win the NFCE with no contest,” added one fan.

“Brown and Smith are gonna go for 100 each. Barkley gonna have a big night too,” a fan added.

“Well that sucks, here comes 30 pts for Jalen and 40 pts for AJ,” one fan said of the injury’s potential impact on fantasy football.

“Washington traded a 3rd round pick for somebody that’s gon miss at least 3 games is crazy,” one fan added.

“DC getting a beautifully wrapped package in November only to have it say ‘Don’t open until Xmas,'” one fan added.

Luckily, Lattimore will get another chance later in the season to face the Eagles.