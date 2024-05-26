NFL Logo

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota is headed into his 10th season in the NFL and hasn’t started a game since he was benched by the Atlanta Falcons during the 2022 season. But as he prepares for the upcoming season, he found a unique way to send a message to some of his doubters.

This upcoming season, Marcus Mariotta will wear the No. 0 jersey for the Commanders, and that jersey number is a little bit symbolic for him given how he feels he has been counted out at this point in his career.

“Zero is something for me that’s just a reminder,” Mariota said according to the Washington Commanders team website. “I’m in year 10. People don’t think I can do it anymore. It’s just kind of a reminder everyday of ‘nobody really gives you a chance.’ And it’s cool to be able to remind yourself.”

Mariota is not necessarily expected to be the team’s starting quarterback this upcoming season after the team selected reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft and will presumably start him this season. But it sounds like he’s not ready to give up his playing career just yet.

[Washington Commanders]