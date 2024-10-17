Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Things came to a head earlier this year when Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, and Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, found themselves on opposite sides of the political aisle.

Swift was not shy about being public in her support of Democratic candidate Kamal Harris in the upcoming November presidential election. She took to Instagram to let the world know where she stood after the presidential debate between Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for (Kamala Harris) because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate (Tim Walz), who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Brittany on the other hand has been personally thanked by Donald Trump for her support.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Despite their clear difference of political opinion, it appears that the Mahomes family isn’t turning their backs on Swift. Patrick revealed on “The Drive” that Swift spends time with his children.

“Sterling is a big baker as well so they make some stuff together sometimes and I’m not gonna say I don’t eat them.

“It is as good as everybody has talked about. She is great when it comes to baking.”

It’s great that they can put their differences aside and remain in each other’s lives.

Hopefully, the rest of the country can as well.

[The Drive]