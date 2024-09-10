Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams found themselves in a hard-fought battle against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, providing the NFL with the first overtime game of the year. The Rams ultimately fell 26-20 when they filled to keep the Lions out of the end zone on their first possession, meaning there was no opportunity to respond with a score of their own, per the regular-season overtime rules.

The Rams have even more to worry about as they try to find their way into the win column for the first time in 2024. Wide receiver Puka Nacua was initially listed as week-to-week after suffering a knee injury in Sunday’s game, but he’s going to miss at least a month.

According to Pro Football Talk, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that Nacua has a PCL sprain and will placed on injured reserve.

Nacua dealt with a lingering injury throughout training camp, and that’s what was re-aggravated Sunday against the Lions. Greg Beacham of the Associated Press has reported McVay calling this re-aggravation “a little more significant” than the training camp injury.

Needless to say, this led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Backup O-Line already on the field due to injuries, bad defense on paper, their WR1 already in IR, got fucked by OT rules yesterday Feel bad this season’s turning into a wash for them already https://t.co/vxftiSf9tp — HCF🌊 (@McDuffie2Heaven) September 9, 2024

I’m glad he can rest up and hopefully be good to go the rest of the way, but playing 4 NFC teams in the next 4 weeks is brutal https://t.co/nP6pNbTBT1 — bees (@carterbees) September 9, 2024

Puka please take my knee, I only need one anyway https://t.co/wTHesjz6kw — Ghee Buttersnaps (@BheeGuttersnaps) September 9, 2024

The Rams will need veteran receiver Cooper Kupp to step up in Nacua’s absence. Last season Nacua set rookie records with 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns.

[Pro Football Talk]