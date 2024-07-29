Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

When the Los Angeles Rams selected former Michigan Wolverines superstar running back Blake Corum in the third round of the NFL Draft, they hoped that he would be able to provide depth for the team behind starter Kyren Williams. But it sounds like he’s going to give them even more than that.

Los Angeles Rams running backs coach Ron Gould revealed during a recent interview that Blake Corum has been taking a lot of reps with the first-team offense in preparation for the upcoming season because the coaching staff has been so impressed by him this offseason.

“This is something that is earned,” Gould told TheRams.com. “And I think he’s done a fabulous job of coming in, learning the system, and when we’re asking him to go in, he’s ready to go. He’s been a pro’s pro. He’s a young man that is very passionate about the game. He cares, he studies it, he rewrites his notes, he’s asking a lot of a lot of great questions. So these are the things that I’ve seen. And then he’s got in in practice, and he’s executed at a very high level.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how Corum performs this season and beyond for the Rams.

