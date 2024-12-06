Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals cannot seem to catch a break this season. As if things aren’t bad enough with a 4-8 record in a season where Cincinnati expected to be competing for a Super Bowl, another member of the Bengals’ already-depleted defense is finished for the year.

“Bengals LB Logan Wilson had a surgical cleanup on his knee this morning, sources say. He’s expected to miss the rest of the regular season. Another tough blow to the Cincy defense,” reported NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Fans reacted to the brutal news on social media.

“if this was reported last month it would have been devastating but atp in the year it means nothing. They are basically out of the playoffs as is and even if they made the wildcard by the grace of god himseld this team is a first round exit,” one fan who has all but given up on the season wrote on Twitter.

“Saw this coming when they brought up Shaka Heyward from the practice squad. They should shut down Orlando Brown too. He’s clearly still injured,” another fan added.

“The defense that has given a bazillion points loses a player and it’s a tough blow?” added one fan.

“Ight the season is over, fire Zac, Lou, Frank and Duke,” one fan wrote.

“Other than Trey a whole new 11 starters is needed,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Cincinnati has other star players shut it down for the season to protect against potential injuries.