The Detroit Lions are in the middle of what has arguably been the best season in franchise history. At 13-2, the Lions are tied for the best record in the NFC with their NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings.

With such a tight race for the NFC going on, the Lions are pulling out all of the stops to make sure they’re in the best position to close out the season strong. Even if it means making callous decisions.

The officials’ Lions Twitter account reported that the team had cut a player during the holiday season.

“Lions announce roster moves: Waived LB David Long. Re-signed WR Maurice Alexander to the Practice Squad.”

Fans reacted to the roster move on social media.

“Why did we waive David Long?! We don’t have LB depth,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Disagreement about Long while not probowl LB with depth issues thought that he was productive enough to contribute on passing downs,” another fan added.

“I wonder if he got injured or we’re picking up somebody better than. Wait when is Alex A. Coming back??” one fan added.

I thought David did pretty decent when he was needed. Hopefully he will be back on the practice squad,” one person added.

It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for Long.