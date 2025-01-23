Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; A Detroit Lions helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions are trying to land on their feet after suffering the biggest upset of the NFL playoffs. The Lions fell at home to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in a game that left many around the NFL stunned.

The Lions then went on to lose several coaches, as their top assistants took jobs elsewhere. Now Detroit head coach Dan Campbell has been tasked with filling the new holes on his coaching staff, and he’s begun the process, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“Sources: (Bucs) ILBs coach and former (Steelers) LB Larry Foote is expected to interview with the (Lions) for their vacant DC position. Foote played collegiate football at Michigan and also played one season in his NFL career with the Lions,” reported FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz on Thursday.

Schultz then followed up with more reporting.

“Dan Campbell has his eye on the (Bucs) coaching staff. Earlier today, Detroit reached an agreement with (Bucs) run game coordinator and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers to become their new defensive line coach, as (Jeremey Fowler) reported.”

It’s a very important void for the Lions to fill. Outgoing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn managed to keep the defense performing at a high level despite the unit sustaining an unfathomable amount of injuries to its stars over the course of the season.

Even after a DC hire is made, Campbell’s job still isn’t finished, as the team also lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is now the head coach of the Lions’ division rival Chicago Bears.

It’ll be interesting to see who Campbell chooses to lead the units.