Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Detroit Lions helmet during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions have been as impressive as any team this season, sitting atop the NFC with a 14-2 record this year. And it turns out that much of their success comes thanks to the great play of four offensive players who broke an NFL record in Week 17.

This season, all four of David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jameson Williams have reached 1,000 yards of all-purpose yards offensively on the year.

It marks the first time that any four players on one team have reached 1,000 all-purpose yards in a single season. And the season isn’t even over yet, with one Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings remaining.

This record shows just how dynamic the Lions’ offense truly is. And this kind of production across the board simply makes it impossible to key in on one single player in any game.

Naturally, fans took to social media to share their reaction to this truly absurd record.

“The Ben Johnson effect,” one fan said of Lions offensive coordinator Aidan LaPorta.

“Love this golden age of Lions football!!” another fan wrote.

“Second greatest show on turf,” wrote another Lions fan.

It has been a regular season to remember for the Lions. But now, their attention must shift to making a deep postseason run.

That will start with a Week 18 win over the Minnesota Vikings to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye in the postseason.

Unfortunately, one of those four players involved in the new record will not be available for the near future. David Montgomery has remained out with an injury. But luckily, there is still a chance that Montgomery could return if the team makes a deep run into the postseason.

