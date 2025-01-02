Oct 30, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The new Detroit Lions blue helmet being worn for the first time before the Monday Night game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for the NFL’s regular-season finale on Sunday night, a clash against their division rival Minnesota Vikings that will decide not only the NFC North but also the NFC’s number one overall seed.

The Lions have sustained an unfathomable amount of injuries on the defensive side of the ball this season, and to address the holes injuries created in their roster, Detroit signed a former All-Pro in hopes of creating more depth.

However, in a shocking move, the Lions have decided to move on, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“Lions released DB Jamal Adams from their practice squad,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“If you’re getting released from that Lions defense it might be time to hang it up,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“No one is surprised at this point. The actual surprise was that the Lions signed him to begin with,” added one fan.

“Having watched Jamal here in Seattle, I’m sure his outright release, by a team crippled by injuries on the defensive side of the ball, was very well deserved. Class A jerk, completely shot as a player,” added another fan.

“How washed do you have to be to not make it on a squad with a whole defense on the IR,” someone else wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if Adams decides to retire after this.