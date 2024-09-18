Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Over the course of his three-plus seasons as the head coach of the Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell has become a fan favorite in the Motor City.

Still, there are some fans who have a habit of taking things too far, as appears to have been the case with regard to Campbell’s personal home.

According to Crain’s Detroit, the former NFL tight end has decided to sell his home after some fans found its address following a Lions loss. The house in suburban Oakland County and is already listed as a “pending sale” after initially being made available with a $4.5 million price tag.

“The neighborhood, everything,” Campbell told the business journal about the positives of the home. “There’s plenty of space, it’s on 2 acres, the home is beautiful. It’s just that people figured out where we lived when we lost.”

While it would certainly be scary to have angry strangers showing up at your house, the good news is that there weren’t many weeks for Lions fans to be upset in 2023. After posting a 12-5 regular-season record en route to winning the NFC North, Detroit advanced to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the San Francisco 49ers.

As for this season, the Lions enter their Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals laying claim to a 1-1 record coming off a Week 2 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

