Dec 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been a hot commodity amongst coaching searches dating back to last season. And on Monday, Johnson made the decision to finally test out his abilities on his own as a head coach. But the destination was a rather surprising one.

The Lions shocking saw their season come to an end at the hands of the Washington Commanders on Saturday. But Johnson’s offense, as it has done most of the season, was firing on all cylinders, scoring 31 points in a 45-31 shootout loss.

It was yet again another reminder that Johnson’s offensive scheme certainly puts his offense in an opportunity to succeed. And it seems like the Chicago Bears, a division rival in the NFC North, were paying close attention to the Lions’ offensive success.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Bears were finalizing a deal to bring in Johnson as their new head coach.

Bear down: Chicago is finalizing a deal to hire Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as its next head coach, sources tell ESPN. Bears are getting their man. pic.twitter.com/UwlLk3wNJZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2025

Considering the Bears play the Lions twice each and every year, Johnson must have seen something that he likes when it comes to Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams of course had his fair share of struggles this year in his rookie season. But he did notably play quite against the Lions, averaging 295 passing with five total touchdowns and no interceptions in games against Detroit this season.

Now, Ben Johnson will go against the Lions and Dan Campbell two times each year moving forward, which should only help reignite the Bears-Lions rivalry moving forward.

Johnson hasn’t wasted any time transforming the coaching staff of the Bears. Just minutes after accepting the Bears’ offer and becoming their next head coach, it was announced that former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen would be joining Johnson’s coaching staff and become the new defensive coordinator of the Bears.

Ben Johnson has been busy assembling a star-studded coaching staff. The leading candidate to become his defensive coordinator in Chicago is former Saints HC Dennis Allen, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/iJCbMLJSLe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2025

Only time will tell whether Ben Johnson’s tenure in Chicago will be a successful one. But given how much success he has had in reviving the Lions offense, it sure seems like at the very least the Bears offense should look entirely different next season.