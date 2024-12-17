James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson is one of the NFL’s most dynamic young EDGE players. Hutchinson, a former star at the University of Michigan, joined his home state Lions at the right time. The Motor City is on the up and up. Detroit is an astonishing 12-2 on December 17, and could win the NFC North for the second consecutive season.

Hutchinson, who went down with a broken fibula and tibia in Week 6, brazenly said he wanted to return for the Super Bowl shortly after he went down. On Tuesday, the former Michigan star once again promised he’d return to the field this February in Super Bowl LVIX.

Actor Taylor Lautner, who also spends time as a Detroit Lions superfan, interviewed Hutchinson, and Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Football featured that interview.

“If Dan Campbell didn’t get Lions fans fired up enough today, here’s a clip from Taylor Lautner’s interview with Aidan Hutchinson– which he says he will be back for the Super Bowl– that we showed on GMFB today,” Peter Schrager said.

If Dan Campbell didn’t get Lions fans fired up enough today, here’s a clip from Taylor Lautner’s interview with Aidan Hutchinson– which he says he will be back for the Super Bowl– that we showed on @gmfb today. pic.twitter.com/q31uLxmUef — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) December 17, 2024

“I’m on track for my goal of returning for the Super Bowl. And so I keep telling all the boys, when I see them in the facility, I’m like, ‘You guys just gotta get there, and I promise you, I’m gonna be back,'” Hutchinson declared.

“I tell people that. My mom was like, I remember we were talking yesterday like, ‘Aidan, what if you don’t get back? What if you can’t?’ I was like, ‘There’s no other way.'”

That’s certainly a shocking declaration, but it’s a promise Hutchinson hopes to keep for Detroit fans.

The Lions hope to continue their success and reach their ultimate destination: The Super Bowl, a game they’ve never played in, let alone won.

[Peter Schrager]