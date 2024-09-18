Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in his NFL career, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will suit up as a backup for the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. And while the future is uncertain for the former No. 1 overall pick, he received words of support and advice from a fellow former No. 1 overall pick in an entirely different sport.

Young has started just 18 games as a member of the Panthers dating back to last season. And while his performance has left a lot to be desired, he also hasn’t received all that much help whatsoever from the Panthers organization.

Add in an entirely new coaching staff this season, and you can argue that Young was set up for disaster heading into his second season.

Upon hearing the news, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to social media to offer some comments about the benching, telling Young that he is “rooting for him” and to “keep his head up”.

“Bryce Young hold ya head (up) young king,” wrote James on X. “Rooting for you and know this ain’t on you! Continue to put the work in and it shall prevail!”

Bryce Young hold ya head Young 🤴🏾!! Rooting for you and know this ain’t on you! Continue to put the work in and it shall prevail! 🙏🏾🫡👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 18, 2024

Only time will tell how the remainder of Young’s season will go in Carolina and whether or not he will see the field again as a member of the team. But to get these kinds of comments from a sports legend like James has to at least feel good.

