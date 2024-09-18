Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers are in complete disarray.

After an 0-2 start, in which former first overall pick Bryce Young struggled mightily, the Panthers announced that they’d be benching their signal caller in favor of veteran Andy Dalton.

The shocking decision made waves around the league. Some blasted the Panthers for how they treated the situation, others said that there is a chance Young is the biggest bust in league history.

But not everyone has given up on Young, who won the Heisman Trophy at Alabama and led his team to the National Championship. NBA superstar LeBron James gave Young words of encouragement over social media on Wednesday night.

“Bryce Young hold ya head Young (king)!! Rooting for you and know this ain’t on you! Continue to put the work in and it shall prevail!” James said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 18, 2024

Young will definitely appreciate the words of encouragement from someone who knows what it’s like to be the number one overall pick and have an entire franchise’s success fall on his shoulders.

It’ll be interesting to see how Young and the Panthers’ seasons unfold. There’s a chance this is just to allow him to reset, but they could also decide to move on completely and trade him to salvage future draft picks.

The Panthers next game is this upcoming Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

