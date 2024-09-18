Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) prepares to pass in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers made the tough decision to bench former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young for the team’s Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. And while some agree with the decision, NBA legend LeBron James seems to feel otherwise.

There are a number of factors within the Panthers organization that have made it tough for Young in his second season. Dating back to his rookie season, he hasn’t had all that much help around him on offense.

Pair this with a new coaching staff and an entirely new playbook to learn coming into the 2024-25 season, you can make a very good argument that the Panthers have done a terrible job handling Young’s career to this point.

LeBron James seems to agree with this sentiment, taking to social media to tell Young to “keep his head up” and that being benched “isn’t on him”.

“Bryce Young hold ya head (up) young king,” wrote James on X. “Rooting for you and know this ain’t on you! Continue to put the work in and it shall prevail!”

Bryce Young hold ya head Young 🤴🏾!! Rooting for you and know this ain’t on you! Continue to put the work in and it shall prevail! 🙏🏾🫡👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 18, 2024

Only time will tell whether Young ends up getting his starting job back at some point this season. But clearly, James seems to believe that Young has gotten a raw deal in Carolina.

