Earlier this month, the Las Vegas Raiders signed veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman to add a little depth to the quarterback position as Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell competed for the team’s starting quarterback job. But it sounds like his time with the team was rather short.

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the team has decided to part ways with Nathan Peterman.

“The #Raiders released veteran QB Nathan Peterman, per source,” Pelissero said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Peterman originally entered the NFL back in 2017 as a fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills. Since then, he has also spent time with the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints in addition to his time with the Raiders previously.

Though Peterman has spent many years in the NFL, he has only started five career games in six NFL seasons, totaling 712 passing yards with a career completion percentage of 53.1. He has thrown just four touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions.

With Peterman now off of the team’s roster, the Raiders are left with Minshew and O’Connell as well as undrafted rookie Carter Bradley at the quarterback position.

