It sounds like the Las Vegas Raiders are going to make a change at the quarterback position.

The Raiders signed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew this offseason and named him the team’s starting quarterback at the beginning of the season. But after five games, the team is making a switch at the game’s most important position.

On Wednesday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce officially announced that Aidan O’Connell will take over as the team’s starting quarterback over Minshew.

The decision comes after O’Connell replaced Minshew during Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos. Minshew threw a red zone interception in the game prompting Pierce to make the switch.

Now, it looks like that change is permanent, sparking a lot of reactions from the NFL world.

“Not sure how much better this is gonna be, but it’s happening. So those of you who have been yelling from the rooftops for Aidan, here you go,” one Raiders fan wrote on X.

“He needs to be the starter the rest of the season. For better or worse you see what you have in O’Connell,” another fan wrote.

“I literally said preseason Minshew wouldn’t make it halfway to the season before AOC takes over Ball out man, your time to shine!” another fan said.

“I felt it should have been AOC from the start, but I think either way; the Raiders are heading towards a 1st round QB selection, and it could end up being an early pick,” another fan added.

“It might not be much of an upgrade but all I know is AOC knows how to get the ball out quick and doesn’t panic completely. We are so back,” another Raiders fan said.

We’ll have to see how O’Connell performs this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

