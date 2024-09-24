Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce indicated it was possible the team would make a change at the quarterback position this week, but it doesn’t sound like that’s going to happen.

During Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, Aidan O’Connell replaced starting quarterback Gardner Minshew and led the team to a touchdown drive.

But despite his success in the game, it doesn’t sound like the team is willing to make a change just yet.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the team is sticking with Gardner Minshew as its starting quarterback.

“The Raiders are sticking with QB Gardner Minshew, sources say. So, no Aidan O’Connell just yet,” Rapoport said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Minshew joined the team as a free agent this offseason and earned the starting role after a competition with O’Connell during training camp and the preseason.

While the team has won just one game with Minshew at the helm, he has actually performed quite well statistically.

In the team’s first three games, Minshew completed 73.7% of his passes for 747 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

We’ll have to see how he performs going forward.

[Ian Rapoport]