The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a disappointing start to the 2024 NFL season, and it sounds like they’re making some coaching changes as a result.

Following Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Las Vegas Raiders announced that the team had fired multiple offensive coaches, highlighted by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

“We have relieved Luke Getsy, James Cregg, and Rich Scangarello of their duties with the Las Vegas Raiders,” the team said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Cregg was the team’s offensive line coach while Scangarello coached the team’s quarterbacks.

The move comes just seven games into Getsy’s time with the team after head coach Antonio Pierce hired him during the offseason to lead the team’s offense.

Before joining the Raiders, Getsy served as the Bears offensive coordinator from 2022-2023 but was fired at the end of last season.

The Raiders have just a 2-5 record through their first seven games of the season.

In addition to the coaching changes, the Raiders also benched starting quarterback Gardner Minshew in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, replacing him with Desmond Ridder instead.

It’s not clear who will serve as the team’s quarterback and play-caller going forward, but the team is obviously making some changes.

We’ll have to see whether or not these changes can provide a spark for the team.

