Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has made a career thus far of dominating teams in the NFC. And on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he did just that yet again.

Coming into the game, Jackson had a ridiculous 22-1 record in his career against teams in the NFC. And that only improved thanks to a truly spectacular performance from the two-time MVP.

Jackson had his way with the Buccaneers’ defense early and often, throwing for 281 yards and five touchdowns with zero turnovers. And on the ground, Jackson was excellent as usual, adding in 52 rushing yards.

If that isn’t enough to impress you, the number of touchdowns he threw in the game is actually the same exact amount of times that he threw a pass that ended up falling incomplete…

To show off this kind of dominance over an entire conference is simply jarring. But to do so while playing at this kind of level is truly unlike anything we have ever seen in the NFL. And naturally, fans had plenty to say about his absurd play on social media.

“Lamar Jackson is the MVP front runner now and it’s NOT CLOSE,” wrote Robert Griffin III on X.

“It’s crazy that Lamar Jackson has 2 MVP’s including a unanimous one, yet this is by far the best he’s ever been,” wrote Emmanuel Acho on X.

After an 0-2 start to the season, the Ravens have battled back all the way to a 5-2 record and appear to be a true force to be reckoned with for not just the NFC, but for every team in the NFL. And on paper, their winning ways should only continue in Week 8 when they head to Cleveland to take on the 1-6 Cleveland Browns.

