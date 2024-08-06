Lamar Jackson

Last year, Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson was the most dominant player in the entire league, winning the NFL MVP Award in a landslide. But despite his dominance, he does not seem to think that he was in good physical condition last year and before that.

This offseason, Lamar Jackson has slimmed down quite a bit. And now, looking at old game tape, he thinks that he was out of shape.

“I was fat,” Jackson told Jonathan Jones of CBS. “I just saw a video from two years ago, against the Browns, and I looked out of shape.”

Jackson has been the most electric and athletic quarterback in the NFL as long as he has been in the league, but he thinks that the extra weight he was carrying in previous seasons slowed him down a bit.

“My eyes might be deceiving me, but I think I looked a little slower,” Jackson said. “But not now.”

Jackson seems to think that the weight loss will prevent defenders from catching him from behind – something that is already a rare occurrence.

“Just so I can move around without getting fatigued,” Jackson said. “I don’t like to get caught if I do decide to run.”

We’ll have to see how the weight loss benefits him this season.

[CBS Sports]