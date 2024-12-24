Feb 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Beyonce Knowles poses in the photo room with her awards during the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Typically, NFL players do not have the luxury of watching the halftime show during their own games. But it sounds like Lamar Jackson is pretty committed to making sure he gets to see Beyoncé perform at halftime of his game this week.

Beyoncé is set to perform at halftime of Wednesday’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans where she will be singing songs from her iconic “Cowboy Carter” album for the first time live.

During his press conference this week, Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked whether or not he was disappointed that he would not get a chance to see Beyoncé perform since he would be in the locker room meeting with his team and making halftime adjustments.

However, Jackson does not have any plans to be in the locker room at halftime. He plans to be watching the show.

“No, cause I’m gonna go out there and watch,” Jackson said with a smirk according to Awful Announcing.

“I’m gonna go out there and watch, man. First time seeing Beyoncé perform and it’s at our game? That’s dope. I’m gonna go out and watch,” he continued. “Sorry, Harbaugh. Sorry, fellas.”

Jackson was then asked if he would stick by this plan even if the team was losing. And he certainly didn’t rule it out.

“I’m not even thinking about the lead,” Jackson said. “I was just thinking about seeing Beyoncé for the first time. Not saying it like that, no disrespect. I know how people can take things. Pause.”

We’ll have to see whether or not we do indeed see Jackson out there watching the halftime show.

