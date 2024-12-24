Lamar Jackson and Beyonce

NFL players typically don’t get to enjoy the halftime show during their own games. However, Lamar Jackson seems determined to catch Beyoncé’s performance during halftime of his game this week.

Beyoncé is slated to perform at halftime of Wednesday’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, debuting live renditions of songs from her iconic “Cowboy Carter” album.

In a press conference this week, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked if he felt disappointed about potentially missing Beyoncé’s performance due to being in the locker room for halftime adjustments.

Jackson, however, has no intention of staying in the locker room. His plan? Watch the show.

“No, cause I’m gonna go out there and watch,” Jackson said with a smirk, according to Awful Announcing.

“I’m gonna go out there and watch, man. First time seeing Beyoncé perform and it’s at our game? That’s dope. I’m gonna go out and watch,” he continued. “Sorry, Harbaugh. Sorry, fellas.”

When asked if his plan would change if the team were losing, Jackson didn’t rule anything out.

“I’m not even thinking about the lead,” Jackson said. “I was just thinking about seeing Beyoncé for the first time. Not saying it like that, no disrespect. I know how people can take things. Pause.”

Needless to say, it’s pretty shocking news that Jackson is seemingly planning to watch the concert during halftime of his own game, and this news sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

“Lamar gonna make sure we up by 5 scores by halftime,” one fan wrote on X.

“This was my favorite press conference he’s ever done,” someone else wrote.

“He is so real lol,” another person added.

“He’s so real for that honestly,” someone else said.

“Can’t blame Lamar, Beyoncé is big time!” another person said.

“I love Lamar. He so unpretentious and great,” someone else wrote.

We’ll have to see whether or not Jackson does indeed come out of the locker room to watch the performance.

