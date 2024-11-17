Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a loss to the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon in a battle of AFC North contenders.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not happy with the way his team performed in the loss.

After the game, Lamar Jackson made it clear that he thought the team’s sloppiness played a role in the loss, just as it has in previous losses.

“It’s been that way ever since last year I believe,” Jackson said in his postgame press conference according to Pro Football Talk.

Jackson went on to say that he felt the Ravens “killed ourselves” in the loss, just as they had in previous games.

“Going back to the AFC Championship Game, we killed ourselves. Chiefs game — the opener — killed ourselves. Raiders, we killed ourselves, and today same thing. We can’t be beating ourselves in these type of games. We gotta find a way to fix that,” Jackson said.

Jackson is right that there are ways the team could have cleaned up their performance.

The Ravens had 12 penalties in the game and had to settle for a few long field goals, two of which star kicker Justin Tucker missed.

The good news for the Ravens is that they are still in contention for the division title and are still among the leaders for a wild card spot even if they do not win the division.

We’ll have to see whether or not they can clean up their performance going forward.

[Pro Football Talk]