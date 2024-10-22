Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs off the field after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens put on an offensive showcase in their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And this has led to media members, teammates, and fans alike all calling for star quarterback Lamar Jackson to lead the NFL MVP conversation.

Jackson was able to do whatever he wanted against the Buccaneers’ defense, throwing for 281 yards and five touchdowns with zero turnovers. It was such a dominant performance from Jackson that he actually had as many touchdown passes in the game as he had incompletions.

The former Louisville star has already won MVP twice before. But thus far, it’s hard to argue that he should very well be the frontrunner for the award once again.

Jackson’s teammate Mark Andrews, who was on the receiving end of two of his touchdown passes in the game, argued just that after the game, calling Jackson the MVP for his performance thus far this season.

“Lamar is the ultimate competitor,” Andrews said via ESPN. “He lays it all out on the line every game. He’s just really awesome, and he’s the best. He’s the MVP.”

Andrews was not alone in his praise of Jackson. Many others, including media members like Robert Griffin III, also believe that Jackson is absolutely the frontrunner to win the award once again.

“Lamar Jackson is the MVP front runner now and it’s NOT CLOSE,” wrote Griffin III in a post on X.

“Lamar Jackson was already the MVP last year, and I think he’s comfortably playing the best football of his career right now,” wrote Robert Mays of The Athletic on X.

Only time will tell whether Jackson can keep up this level of play for the rest of the season and potentially win another MVP. But at the moment, it is hard to argue that he is indeed the MVP of the league through seven weeks.

[ESPN]