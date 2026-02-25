Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, AZ; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray are widely expected by fans and league analysts to part ways ahead of next season. However, general manager Monti Ossenfort claims to have spoken with Murray about the way last season played out.

“Yeah, I’ve always had a good dialogue with Kyler,” Ossenfort said on Tuesday, according to ESPN. “And I’d say [last season] wasn’t up to what Kyler wanted. It wasn’t up to what any of us wanted as a season as a whole.

“And, so, when you have the kind of year that we had, there’s a lot of room for improvement, and so we got to find a way to do that, not only at that position, in all positions, but that’s what we’re all focused on, is getting better and moving forward.”

However, per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, a source is refuting this claim and insisting that Ossenfort and Murray have not had contact.

Ossenfort said that talks about Murray’s future go on “daily,” and that “all options are on the table for us” in regard to the quarterback.

“We’re going to look at every avenue to improve, and we’re going to continue and go through our process with that,” Ossenfort said.

Murray played in all of five games last season after suffering a foot injury in Week 5. If he remains on the active roster by the fifth day of the new league year, he’ll be due a guaranteed roster bonus for 2027 of $19.5 million.