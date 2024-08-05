Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest moves of the NFL offseason came when Kirk Cousins left the Minnesota Vikings to sign with the Atlanta Falcons.

And according to a new report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Marc Raimondi, the four-time Pro Bowl selection might have some regrets about the move after the Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Per the report:

While a source close to Cousins said he did not feel misled by Atlanta, which had to do significant draft legwork on prospects over the five weeks between free agency and the draft, an alternative would have garnered more consideration: a one-year deal back to Minnesota, which could have proceeded with its own draft plan at quarterback, J.J. McCarthy in the first round, while staying competitive with Cousins as the likely signal-caller for one more year.

The Falcons’ selection of Penix was certainly polarizing, as many were left confused by Atlanta using a top-10 pick on a quarterback just weeks after signing the 35-year-old Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract. The Falcons, however, have defended the move by pointing to the Green Bay Packers, who have found a way to go from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love by being forward-thinking about the quarterback position in the draft.

As four Cousins, the Michigan State product might have wound up in Atlanta regardless, but ESPN’s reporting indicates he would have given more serious consideration to staying with the Vikings had he been aware the Falcons were going to use their first-round pick on a quarterback. After losing Cousins in free agency, Minnesota signed veteran Sam Darnold and used their own first-round pick on a quarterback in Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

