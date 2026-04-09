Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders own the rights to the number one overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft and are widely expected to select reigning Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who is coming off a national championship victory with the Indiana Hoosiers.

However, the Raiders have also signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency following his departure from the Atlanta Falcons organization. Cousins is aware that he may not be the starter this season, and it is a role he is embracing, telling head coach Klint Kubiak that “the best player needs to play,” per ESPN.

“If that’s not me, I don’t want to be out there,” Cousins said Wednesday. “I don’t think that’s the best thing for the team. If I am the best option, then I believe it’s important that those guys are out there.

“… But I’m excited to get the chance to lead, help influence in the locker room, do my part and most importantly, help our team win.”

Cousins is thrilled to be working with Kubiak again, after the pair spent three seasons together with the Minnesota Vikings.

“I think highly of his system, his staff, [offensive line coach] Rick Dennison, [offensive coordinator] Andrew Janocko, [and] the way they marry the run and pass,” he said.

Cousins is also excited for the opportunity to work with NFL legend Tom Brady, who is in Las Vegas’ ownership group.

“Not a lot of ownership groups would have someone with that kind of on-field experience that can talk ball with you at the level that he can,” he said.

“[I] want to make the most of it,” Cousins said of the opportunity to close out his career strongly with the Raiders.