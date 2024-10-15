Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns are not in a good way.

The Browns are 1-5, good for the worst record in the NFL and a major part of the team’s struggles has been the play of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson has been so bad that both fans and the media are incredulous that Cleveland keeps trotting him out week after week.

Some believe that the only way reason Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is continuing to play Watson, who has been the worst quarterback in the league, is because ownership is forcing him due to the massive guaranteed contract Watson is signed to.

Stefanski addressed the claims on Monday.

“I don’t get caught up in narratives, but we have a good dialogue with myself, [general manager] Andrew [Berry], ownership about all things that have to do with this team,” Stefanski said via ESPN. “They’ve been nothing but supportive, and any decision when it comes to football is my decision.”

It doesn’t seem to make much sense as a football decision, but Stefanski reinforced his belief that Watson was a better option than backup quarterback Jameis Winston.

“I think Deshaun gives us the best chance to win, continues to give us the best chance to win. We need to play really good offensive football at his position, and really at every position to be successful.”

It’s a perplexing situation, but one possible solution is the Browns are losing on purpose to secure a high draft pick. However, that doesn’t seem quite fair to the fans or other players on the roster who are sacrificing their money and bodies on the team week after week with nothing but poor performances from Watson to show for it. Something has to give.

