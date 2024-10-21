Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal

With Deshaun Watson suffering a severe Achilles injury on Sunday, his future with the Cleveland Browns is now in question. And head coach Kevin Stefanski wasn’t willing to commit to him returning as the team’s starting quarterback.

On Monday, Kevin Stefanski was asked whether he still believes Watson is the team’s starting quarterback.

But he didn’t exactly answer the question.

“Yeah, obviously I believe in Deshaun,” Stefanski said according to Pro Football Talk.

“But I also think it’s important just to acknowledge that he just had a bad injury and bad break for him and we’re feeling bad for him and know that he’ll bounce back but not getting into all those things down the road,” Stefasnski continued. “I’m looking forward to him getting the surgery and obviously getting his body back.”

Obviously, Stefankski did not rule out a possible return for Watson, but he certainly didn’t commit to it either.

Stefanski was then asked whether or not he knew who Watson was as a quarterback at his point, especially following the injury.

“I understand the question . . . and feel badly for Deshaun with this injury,” Stefanski said.

“You know, this is a tough break for him, but I know he will bounce back, but he’s been a great contributor to this football team, both in the locker room, on the practice field, on the game field, and we’ll just support him as he rehabs from that injury,” Stefanski continued. “I do think we know what he’s about. I know what he brings to the table for this football team.”

We’ll have to see whether or not Watson is able to bounce back.

