The Buffalo Bills are 7-2 and sitting in first place in the NFC East ahead of this weekend’s clash with the Indianapolis Colts.

If there’s been one issue to find with the Bills this season, it has been the lack of elite receivers after the departure of Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. The Bills even traded for veteran Amari Cooper to bolster their receiving corps.

Unfortunately, the already thin unit has suffered a loss, according to one prominent Bills reporter.

“Bills coach Sean McDermott on (WGR 550) has ruled out WR Keon Coleman (wrist) vs. the Colts,” reported Alaina Getzenberg on Friday.

Fans reacted to the loss on social media.

“Dalton Kincaid needs to step UP,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Hmmm…. They should be fine as long as next man up performs,” one fan added.

“Bills are screwed this week…,” one fan added.

“Hopefully, he can play against the Chiefs, but if he hast to sit out and can return after the buy perfect,” one cautious fan added.

“No wonder he hasn’t been able to catch anything,” one fan who hasn’t been pleased with Coleman’s recent performance said.

It’ll be interesting to see if the rising star is available for the November 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which could have major playoff implications.