Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The matchup of the season may be just around the corner when the top two teams in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, meet in Buffalo on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Buffalo, the Bills will be without one of its most important weapons, per one prominent league insider.

“Keon Coleman still out, but Amari Cooper is progressing,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

https://x.com/AdamSchefter/status/1856081455387992368

Missing a weapon as important as Coleman is a worst-case scenario for the Buffalo, who have been dealing with a thin receiving corps all season. With only one team being awarded a first-round bye in the NFL’s new playoff format, the Bills cannot afford to lose on Sunday.

Fans reacted on social media to the tough break.

“Chiefs dark magic will keep Cooper out,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Need some help for sure. Samuel has been a bust and the only bright spot is Shakir currently,” one fan added.

“Won’t matter. Chiefs will get bailed out in the end,” one fan added.

“If there’s a chance of regression let him heal up through the bye. I always want the Bills to win but it’s not worth it,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Bills adapt without such a critical piece of their offense.