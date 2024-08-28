Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly Stafford – the wife of Los Angeles Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford – has been an NFL wife for a number of years now as Stafford now enters his 16th season in the league. And she now has some advice for some of the younger women and girlfriends in the league, particularly Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes.

During a recent interview with E! News, Kelly Stafford offered some words of wisdom – and a bit of a warning – to Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes as they begin their journey as wives to NFL superstars.

“Something that I wish someone would have told me coming into this is, ‘Don’t lose yourself,'” Stafford said. “I would say, ‘Don’t try to become the person that everybody else wants you to become.’ Because that’s what I did and I lost who I was. And that goes with personality, looks, all of it.”

Stafford warned against listening to what others say and instead urged the partners to stay true to who they are.

“You’re going to have everyone telling you what you should look like, what you should say and not say, all of these things,” Stafford said. “And if you start listening, you lose the values and everything you have that makes you who you are, and makes you the person your husband fell in love with.

“You can’t cancel out all the noise, but try to listen to yourself before you listen to anybody else.”

[E! News]