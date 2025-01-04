Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play their season-ending showdown with the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, but they faced a disastrous situation as they tried to get to Denver for the game.

According to a report from Harold R. Kuntz of Fox 4 Kansas City, the de-icing machine is broken at the Kansas City airport, causing some substantial problems.

“More problems at KCI: We’ve received more messages and calls that the De-Icing machine at the airport is currently broken, delaying flights at this moment. Have been Informed of some flights being deverted to Omaha,” Kuntz said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

And apparently, the issue is affecting the Chiefs, too.

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs were stuck on the runway for hours.

“And the #Chiefs still haven’t left yet. Four hours on the runway,” Rapoport wrote at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Needless to say, this is not an ideal situation for the Chiefs ahead of their final game of the regular season.

The silver lining is that this is not a particularly important game for the Chiefs. Kansas City has already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs regardless of what happens on Sunday.

Still, it’s a pretty important for the AFC playoff race as the Broncos need a win to advance to the playoffs.

We’ll have to see whether or not the Chiefs can overcome the weather and get to the game.

[Ian Rapoport]