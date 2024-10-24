Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

With the Cleveland Browns signing veteran quarterback Bailey Zappe off of the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad this week, the Chiefs were in need of a new practice squad quarterback.

And it sounds like they have turned to a familiar face to fill that void.

According to a report from Kansas City Chiefs beat writer Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com, the Chiefs have decided to bring back veteran quarterback Chris Oladokun, who drew a lot of excitement from fans for his performances during preseason games.

“The Chiefs are reuniting with QB Chris Oladokun and signing him to the practice squad, per source,” Derrick said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“Oladokun’s return fills the spot left by Bailey Zappe signing with Cleveland.”

While Oladokun has not appeared in a regular-season NFL game, he is a veteran player with a lot of experience around the Chiefs organization.

After he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft, Oladokun has since spent the vast majority of his professional career with the Chiefs.

When he’s had the chance to play for the team during the preseason, he has performed well, showing off a strong dual-threat ability.

Obviously, Oladokun is not expected to start or push for playing time with the Chiefs immediately with Patrick Mahomes starting and Carson Wentz behind him. But he does seem to have a lot of promise.

We’ll have to see how his career with the Chiefs shakes out.

[Matt Derrick]