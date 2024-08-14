Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

An unfortunate reality of football is that it is a contact sport where injuries are common, even in practice. And unfortunately for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, it sounds like they had to deal with an injury to one of their starters during practice on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs beat writer Adam Teicher of ESPN reported that starting offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor left practice in a cart as a result of an injury he sustained during practice on Wednesday.

“Jawaan Taylor was just carted off the practice field and to the locker room,” Teicher said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

While this is undeniably bad news for the Chiefs as they prepare for the upcoming season, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN offered a pretty promising update.

“Chiefs OT Jawaan Taylor suffered a shoulder injury at today’s practice. One source said the team is ‘not overly concerned at this time,'” Schefter said in a post.

So while it’s a concerning situation anytime a starter leaves practice with an injury, it doesn’t sound like it will be a long-term issue for the team going forward.

